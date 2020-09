SOUTH SIOUX MAN SENTENCED IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON A CHARGE OF SECOND DEGREE ATTEMPTED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD.

48-YEAR-OLD HECTOR MEDINA BALDOVINOS WAS SENTENCED TO NOT LESS THAN 14 NOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS IN PRISON IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

BALDOVINOS WAS CHARGED AFTER AN 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL REPORTED THAT HE HAD SUBJECTED HER TO REPEATED SEXUAL CONTACT FROM JANUARY OF 2016 THROUGH OCTOBER OF 2019.

BALDOVINOS ENTERED A PLEA OF NO CONTEST TO THE CHARGE.

THIS WAS ALSO IN RELATION TO A CASE WHERE 33-YEAR-OLD ANGELICA SALAZAR HERNANDEZ WAS SENTENCED ON JUNE 19TH AFTER PLEADING NO CONTEST TO CHARGES OF CHILD ABUSE AND OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS IN APRIL.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE ARRESTED BALDOVINOS AND HERNANDEZ ON OCTOBER 3RD OF 2019.