SEARCH CONTINUES FOR SUSPECT IN SOUTH SIOUX STABBING

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF A WEEKEND STABBING.

POLICE SAY 33-YEAR-OLD CASEY WARNOCK WAS STABBED AT HIS RESIDENCE AT 301 EAST 19TH STREET SHORTLY AFTER HE ARRIVED HOME AROUND 4:25PM SUNDAY.

WARNOCK TOLD POLICE HE WAS CONFRONTED BY AN UNKNOWN MALE SUSPECT AND STRUCK TWICE BY A METAL OBJECT.

WARNOCK SUSTAINED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES IN THE ATTACK.

THE MALE SUSPECT FLED IN WHAT’S NOW REPORTED TO BE A BLACK S-U-V WITH MINNESOTA LICENSE PLATES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT SOUTH SIOUX POLICE AT 402-494-7512.

