METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 21 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY MORNING. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4354)

THE 58TH FATALITY FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS WAS ALSO REPORTED, ANOTHER MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 12.4 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY IS REPORTING 10 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 TUESDAY OUT OF 93 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8119).

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS REPORTED. (ACTIVE CASES 38, TOTAL POSITIVES 290)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 5 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (854 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW POSITIVE TEST. (112 TOTAL).

