SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF A WEEKEND STABBING THAT LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 4:20PM SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT 301 EAST 19TH STREET.

A MALE SUSPECT DRIVING A SILVER S-U-V WITH MINNESOTA LICENSE PLATES REPORTEDLY FLED THE SCENE.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.