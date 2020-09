METRO COVID-19 LABOR DAY WEEKEND NUMBERS

WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUES TO HAVE NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE DOUBLE DIGITS EACH DAY.

31 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED AS OF MONDAY MORNING, FOLLOWING 25 ON SUNDAY AND 40 ON SATURDAY.

THAT BRINGS THE OVERALL TOTAL OF POSITIVE CASES THROUGH THE PANDEMIC TO 4333 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE 57TH FATALITY FROM COVID, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80, WAS ALSO REPORTED.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 12.2 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTING 13 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 SATURDAY OUT OF 107 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8036).

UNION COUNTY HAD TEN NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS THROUGH THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND WITH ACTIVE CASES DECREASING FROM 49 TO 38. (TOTAL POSITIVES 290)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 39 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (849 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW POSITIVE TESTS. (111 TOTAL).

