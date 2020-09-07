BRIAR CLIFF FOOTBALL OPENER POSTPONED

The Great Plains Athletic Conference plans on opening its football season this weekend, but one game has been postponed.

Briar Cliff University’s game against Jamestown, North Dakota; originally scheduled for Saturday at Memorial Field in Sioux City has been postponed.

A release posted to the Jamestown Athletics website says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution”.

Briar Cliff will now open their season at Doane on September 19th.

A make-up date for the Jamestown game will be announced in the future.