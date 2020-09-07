ARMY NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO BE DEPLOYED TO KOSOVO

Around 95 Soldiers from Headquarters, 1st “Red Horse” Squadron of the 113th Cavalry Regiment in Sioux City will soon be deploying to Kosovo.

The guard members are deploying to carry on the Kosovo Force NATO mission and are part of the largest Iowa National Guard mobilization in support of the KFOR mission since 2004.

The 1-113th Calvary Regiment, headquartered in Sioux City, also has units in Le Mars and Johnston.

They will be deploying nearly half of their Soldiers to Kosovo with over 270 soldiers departing from Johnston and Boone.

The soldiers will travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas, to complete final training before deploying overseas.

The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.

A send off ceremony from Sioux City’s Readiness Center will be live streamed on Facebook on Sunday, September 13th at 9am.

Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the send-off ceremonies are not open to the public.

A link to the sendoff is below:

https://www.facebook.com/hht113cav/

