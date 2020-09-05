ONE LAWSUIT AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY DISMISSED

One of the lawsuits against Big Ox Energy by South Sioux City area residents has been dismissed by a federal judge.

The $5 million dollar lawsuit filed by Gary Johnson and Sara Blum accused the company of negligence and causing a nuisance because of odors generated by its South Sioux City plant.

Court records show the lawsuit was dismissed August 27th

This lawsuit dismissal has nothing to do with 15 separate lawsuits filed by South Sioux area residents around three years ago that claim the company ruined their health and homes when sewer gases from the plant backed up into their homes.

There is also a related federal lawsuit filed by Carol Baker, who claims that the gases and odors from Big Ox are partially responsible for her husband Robert Baker Sr’s death and ruined their home

Big Ox was shut down in April of 2019 after the City of Sioux City refused to renew its wastewater treatment permit.

The state of Nebraska later revoked the company’s permits in January.