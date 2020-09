Wayne State College has its second largest class in its history with 821 new freshmen on campus for the 2020-21 academic year.

The 11.7 percent increase is just five students short of the largest ever class that entered in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War.

The freshman class growth, combined with increases in graduate and returning undergraduate students, puts the college at 3,865 total students.

Wayne State’s total enrollment has grown 20 percent in the past three years.