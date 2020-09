A Wakefield, Nebraska man has been found guilty of 1st degree murder in northeast Nebraska.

A Dakota County Jury found 29 year old Andres Surber guilty last night after hours of deliberation.

Surber had pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the November 2016 slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson.

Another man charged in the case, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

Surber will be sentenced on November 6th.