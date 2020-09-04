PATE SENDS OUT STATEWIDE ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST MAILING

Iowans will begin receiving absentee ballot request forms from the Secretary of State’s Office this weekend.

Secretary Paul Pate is sending the forms statewide to active registered voters ahead of the November general election to encourage social distancing at polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pate reminds voters in Woodbury and Linn Counties that judicial rulings invalidated absentee forms that were pre-filled by and sent out by those county’s auditors:

OC……….able to vote. :22

A hearing on a similar mailing sent by the Johnson County auditor is scheduled for next Wednesday, September 9th.

Many voters have already received absentee request forms for the November general election from political parties and other groups.

You only need to send in one form:

OC……….safe while voting. :14

The forms include pre-paid, first class mail postage and an envelope to return the request form to the voter’s county auditor.

Secretary Pate’s statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms in the June primary resulted in record-high voter participation of more than 530,000 Iowans.

County auditors will then begin mailing ballots on October 5th