ONAWA MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CHARGE

An Onawa, Iowa man has been sentenced to 7 years and four months in federal prison on a drug charge

34-year-old Nathan Wagner received the prison term after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

Wagner admitted that he and others distributed more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in Sioux City. from June, 2017 through December of 2018 at a residence within 1000 feet of Cook Park.

Wagner is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.