IOWA TROOPERS REMIND DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND

The Iowa State Patrol says law enforcement will be out in force on the state’s highways this Labor Day weekend.

Trooper John Farley says the extra patrols started Thursday night and will continue through Monday:

OC………even our GPS. :21

Law enforcement will be watching closely for excessive speeding, a trend Farley says has seen a dramatic increase:

OC………triple digit speed. :23

Farley says speeding is always a factor in vehicle accidents.