TWO INJURED IN MORNINGSIDE STABBING

Two people were taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Morningside over the noon hour Thursday.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure says officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 1300 block of South Rosella Street around 12:35 p.m.

McClure says a female suspect armed with a knife then came out of the house and tried to provoke a confrontation with the police;

The woman was then transported to a hospital.

The two have not been identified as charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy KMEG