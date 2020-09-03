SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS PLAN TO RESUME FULL ON SITE LEARNING NEXT WEEK

The Sioux City Community School District has confirmed it is transitioning into the full On-Site Learning model beginning next Tuesday.

The District is closed on Monday, September 7th, in observance of Labor Day.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman announced the decision Wednesday evening.

That means students will attend classes full time each day instead of two days a week under the hybrid model.

Elementary School hours will be from 8:35 am – 3:30 pm, Middle School from 7:45 am – 2:45 pm and High School from 7:55 am – 2:55 pm.

Beginning Monday, September 14th , school will dismiss one hour early each Monday for staff professional development.

All Virtual Learners will continue with their Monday through Friday schedules with no changes in instructional times.