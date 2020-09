TWO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.

THE SIOUX CITY EAST AT LE MARS GAME WILL NOT TAKE PLACE AS A NUMBER OF LE MARS PLAYERS ARE CURRENTLY IN QUARANTINE.

SIOUX CITY EAST (1-0) WILL NOW HOST FORT DODGE (1-0) FRIDAY NIGHT AT SGT. BLUFF LUTON HIGH SCHOOL. KICKOFF SET FOR 7PM.

THE LE MARS GEHLEN AT HINTON GAME HAS ALSO BEEN CALLED OFF BECAUSE OF THE LIMITED AVAILABILITY OF PLAYERS.