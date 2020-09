METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD

WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS 34 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID 19 AS OF THURSDAY MORNING.

THAT BRINGS THE OVERALL TOTAL OF POSITIVE CASES THROUGH THE PANDEMIC TO 4191 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 11.4 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY IS REPORTING 9 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 52 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7885).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED SEVEN NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS WITH 49 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES 280)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 27 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (788 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW POSITIVE TEST. (108 TOTAL).

