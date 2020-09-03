GRASSLEY COMPLETES 40TH YEAR OF 99 COUNTY TOWN HALLS

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa completed his 99 county meeting tour of Iowa for the 40th consecutive year Thursday.

Grassley met with members of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation at the Clinton City Hall.

He marked the conclusion of another year in his 40-year practice of holding at least one question-and-answer session with Iowans in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties, something he has done since 1980.

While the coronavirus pandemic made some of Grassley’s meetings look a little different this year, the format remained the same: Iowans set the agenda.

