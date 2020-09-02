WINNAVEGAS WINS GAMING AWARDS

The WinnaVegas Casino Resort has received several “2020 Best of Gaming” awards for Iowa by Casino Player Magazine.

The magazine’s reader surveys voted WinnaVegas the number one ranking among Iowa casinos in 2020 for the Casino where you feel the Luckiest, Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation at, Best Table Games Dealers, Best Non-Smoking Casino Area, 1 Best Hotel Staff and1 Best Casino Hosts.

WinnaVegas won a total of 23 awards in the survey.

The casino resort is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is currently in its 28th year of operation.