Le Mars Community Schools are limiting spectators for this Friday’s varsity football game vs. Sioux City East.

District officials say each school’s players, coaches, and cheerleaders will submit four names with a maximum of four names per family.

Names will be placed on a pass list that allows you into the game with an activity pass or $5.

Sioux City fans will need to enter the Northwest Gate nearest to the scoreboard.

Masks are required for all spectators at all times.