REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL WAIT & SEE ON MORE COVID RESTRICTIONS

Governor Kim Reynolds did not announce any new major changes in dealing with the pandemic in Iowa at her Wednesday news conference.

That doesn’t mean more restrictions won’t happen in the future if the number of Covid-19 cases in the state continues to increase:

According to the governor, the state’s surging Covid case counts are primarily among young adults in six counties and that’s why she chose to close bars in the urban areas of Polk, Dallas and Linn Counties along with bars in Story, Johnson and Black Hawk Counties where the three state universities are located:

Iowa has been the national covid hot spot this past week and Ames was ranked as having the most coronavirus cases per capita in the country.

Iowa City wasn’t far behind, as students returned to campus for the fall semester.

Reynolds says Iowa high schools are having fans at Friday night football games and it’s about getting “lives back to normal.”

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended that Reynolds close bars in 61 of Iowa’s 99 counties — and issue a statewide mask mandate.

Reynolds describes her approach as targeted.