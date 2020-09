METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND

WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS 9 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID 19 AS OF WEDNESDAY NOON.

THAT BRINGS THE OVERALL TOTAL OF POSITIVE CASES THROUGH THE PANDEMIC TO 4157 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS AT 11.4 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY IS REPORTING 15 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 125 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7842).

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH REPORTED THEIR 43RD FATALITY FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS WITH 45 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES 273)

UNION COUNTY RECORDED ITS FIFTH FATALITY FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 15 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (761 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD NONE (107 TOTAL).

