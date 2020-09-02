CORNHUSKER FOOTBALL PLAYERS SUE THE BIG 10

A lawsuit filed this week in a Nebraska court argues that Big Ten Conference football players are losing a chance for development with the delay of the 2020 season.

Eight Cornhusker players are asking a Lancaster County District judge to reinstate the season.

The court filing has revealed the vote to put it out was 11-to-three.

An anonymous insider tells the Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska, and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall season.

The players who are suing argue the conference’s decision-making process was “flawed and ambiguous.”