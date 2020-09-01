NEBRASKA DEBUTS “GOOD LIFE” AG PRODUCTS CATALOG

A catalog featuring Nebraska companies and the agricultural products they export has been produced for a new branding program called “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life”.

Governor Pete Ricketts says the international marketplace is vital for Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses looking for ways to expand trade;

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman says a variety of Nebraska companies and their products will be featured at no cost to them in the catalog:

Printed and digital versions of the catalog will be available and will be a quick way of showing customers the ag and food products Nebraska has to offer.

Over 30 companies are currently enrolled, each with their own entry in the program export catalog.