MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE POSTS COVID-19 CASE INFO

Morningside College has now added a COVID-19 dashboard to their health information page on their website.

The college says new active cases reflect only those test results received through Morningside Student Health during the week indicated.

The last week of August the college reported four student positive cases of covid and none from staff.

Three are in isolation on campus and one off campus.

Twelve students are in quarantine on campus and eleven people are in quarantine off campus.

Data is posted weekly and updated on Tuesday mornings at https://www.morningside.edu/covid.