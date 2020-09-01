IOWA D-C-I DEBUTS DIGITAL FORENSICS LAB

Investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have a new mobile digital forensics lab for examining electronic devices that could be potential evidence.
Special Agent in Charge, Nate McLaren, says the lab is getting a lot of use.
He says the mobile lab gives them a better working situation to analyze devices.
McLaren says the van has everything they need to analyze all types of devices.
He says if the evidence is determined to be that they need to seize it, they give the individuals a receipt for what’s taken.
If they don’t need it, they return it back to the home where they found the device.
The D-C-I also recently acquired a dog that can detect hidden electronic storage devices that can then be analyzed in the mobile lab.
Radio Iowa