IOWA CALLED A NATIONAL “HOT SPOT” FOR COVID-19

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending Iowa issue a mask mandate and close bars after the state reached the “red zone” for cases.

A new report shows Iowa has the highest number of new COVID cases per capita and is fifth in the U-S for positive tests.

The task force says Iowa should issue a statewide mask mandate to decrease transmission, close bars, restrict indoor dining to 50-percent capacity in “yellow” zone counties and 25 percent in “red” zones.

They also want university communities to come up with comprehensive testing plans.

Governor Kim Reynolds shut down bars in six counties last week and encouraged Iowans to wear face coverings in public.