GOSPEL MISSION DEDICATES SOUTH SIOUX THRIFT STORE

SIOUX CITY’S GOSPEL MISSION HAS OFFICIALLY DEDICATED ITS NEW THRIFT STORE ACROSS THE RIVER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE GOSPEL MISSION TOOK OVER THE CORNHUSKER PLAZA STORE FROM THE LOCAL SALVATION ARMY.

MISSION DIRECTOR PASTOR PAUL MAHAFFIE SAYS THE THRIFT STORE IS ANOTHER WAY TO HELP THOSE IN NEED:

THE MERCHANDISE MAINLY COMES FROM DONATIONS AND IS PRICED LOW TO SELL.

MAHAFFIE SAYS YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU WILL FIND FROM DAY TO DAY ON THE SHELVES:

THE STORE IS OPEN FROM 10AM UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AT 1901 CORNHUSKER DRIVE.