ANOTHER FATAL CRASH ON I-29 IN SOUTH DAKOTA

There’s been another fatal crash on Interstate 29 in South Dakota.

The State Patrol says one man died early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash six miles south of Beresford.

Investigators say a northbound Ford Explorer left the road shortly after midnight, entered the median and rolled.

The 38-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, was thrown from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed two hours for the crash investigation.