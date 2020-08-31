VICTIMS OF FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH IDENTIFIED

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified all of the victims involved in a fatal collision between an ambulance and a semi around 3:30am Saturday morning on Interstate 29 south of Jefferson, South Dakota.

29-year-old Tonya Bruscher of Brunsville, a paramedic, was a passenger in the Midwest Ambulance based in Sioux City and died after being ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the ambulance, 22-year-old Jacob Smith of Sgt. Bluff, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The Patrol says Smith was southbound on I-29, lost control and crossed the median and struck the back end of the northbound semi-truck and trailer.

The impact caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

The semi driver, 62-year-old Bruce Muehler of Campbell, Minnesota, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Updated 9:20am 9/1/20

