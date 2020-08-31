VICTIM OF FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH IDENTIFIED

Family members have confirmed the name of the woman who died in an ambulance crash Saturday morning on Interstate 29 south of Jefferson, South Dakota.

29-year-old Tonya Bruscher of Brunsville was riding in the ambulance and was ejected from the vehicle as it struck a semi tanker truck around 3:30am.

Bruscher was an employee of Midwest Ambulance in Sioux City and was returning from a run to Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the ambulance driver, who has not yet been identified, was southbound on I-29, lost control and crossed the median and struck the back end of the northbound semi-truck.

The impact caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

The 22-year-old male ambulance driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The 62-year-old male driver of the semi sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized.