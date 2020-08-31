DEMOCRATS SUE TO OVERTURN RULINGS ON IOWA ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS

After two judges ruled tens of thousands of absentee ballot request forms from Woodbury and Linn Counties are void, the Iowa Democratic Party is filing a lawsuit seeking to overturn those rulings.

Last week, the Republican Party and the Trump campaign successfully argued in court that the forms violated a state order because voter I-D numbers were included — and the secretary of state had ordered all forms to be blank.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith spoke at an online news conference Monday morning;

The Democratic committees that support candidates for the U.S. House and Senate are part of the lawsuit as well.

Marc Elias is the lead attorney for Democrats on this case.

The lawsuit challenges the Iowa Secretary of State’s authority to order county auditors to send blank absentee ballot request forms to voters.

Auditors in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury County sent forms that included voter I-D numbers.

The G-O-P lawsuit challenging Johnson County’s mailing will be heard next week.

Radio Iowa