BERTRAND CALLS FOR GILL TO RESIGN OVER ABSENTEE REQUEST ISSUE

Former Republican State Senator Rick Bertrand is calling for the immediate resignation of Democratic Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill over the absentee ballot lawsuit:

Back in April, Bertrand successfully sued Gill in District Court, claiming voters of Woodbury County would have been disenfranchised by Gill’s reducing the number of available polling places for the June Primary election.

A judge ordered the opening of additional polling locations:

Bertrand says the three counties, Linn, Johnson and Woodbury, whose auditors were sued by the Republican party, all have something in common:

Bertrand says “harvesting votes” is a tactic used by the Democrat party to scare public housing residents into voting for their candidates:

Bertrand says if Gill refuses to resign, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors must take immediate action.

He wants them to expedite an investigation into the patterns of what he calls Gill’s illegal behavior.”

Bertrand made his comments on KSCJ’s “Open Line”.