ONE INJURED IN LE MARS DUPLEX FIRE

One person was injured in a house fire in Le Mars Saturday night in the 600 block of South Greenwood Drive.

The fire was reported at around 9:45 p.m. in one half of a duplex home.

Fire Chief Dave Schipper says his crews found smoke coming from the structure and the burn victim outside when they arrived:

OC……..to the subject. :10

Schipper says the fire apparently started as a result of a cooking accident inside the home:

OC……..in the process. ;20

The unidentified victim was taken by Le Mars Ambulance to Floyd Valley Hospital for treatment.

Schipper says fire had burned in several rooms, resulting in a lot of soot left in the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom:

OC……….and smoke. :07

The second unit to the duplex had only minor smoke damage and can still be occupied.

Photo by Dennis Morrice