ONE INJURED IN LE MARS DUPLEX FIRE

One person was injured in a house fire in Le Mars Saturday night in the 600 block of South Greenwood Drive.
The fire was reported at around 9:45 p.m. in one half of a duplex home.
Fire Chief Dave Schipper says his crews found smoke coming from the structure and the burn victim outside when they arrived:
Schipper says the fire apparently started as a result of a cooking accident inside the home:
The unidentified victim was taken by Le Mars Ambulance to Floyd Valley Hospital for treatment.
Schipper says fire had burned in several rooms, resulting in a lot of soot left in the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom:
The second unit to the duplex had only minor smoke damage and can still be occupied.
Photo by Dennis Morrice