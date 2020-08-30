MIRACLE RIDERS DEPART ON MOTORCYCLE FUNDRAISING TRIP FOR CMN

A group of motorcycle riders left Sioux City Saturday morning on the fifth annual “Ride for Miracles”.

Eight riders are raising awareness and money for UnityPoint Health- St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network

The Riders will be on the road for 8 days traveling through South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska.

They will travel through the Black Hills and Yellowstone National Park on their journey.

In 2019, St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network funds touched nearly 23,445 pediatric visits and served kids from 36 counties throughout the tri-state region.

File photo