METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS INCREASE OVER WEEKEND

SATURDAY WOODBURY COUNTY SAW THE BIGGEST ONE DAY INCREASE OF NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN SEVERAL WEEKS, WITH 50 NEW CASES REPORTED BY SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH.

ON SUNDAY THERE WERE 19 NEW CASES TO BRING THE OVERALL TOTAL OF POSITIVE CASES THROUGH THE PANDEMIC TO 4100 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 10.8 PERCENT.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 44 NEW POSITIVE CASES OVER THE WEEKEND. (726 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE (107 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED 14 NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS WITH 44 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES 263)

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT REPORT DURING WEEKENDS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7539).