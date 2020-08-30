FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH ON I-29 NEAR JEFFERSON

One person died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a collision between an ambulance and semi-trailer on Interstate 29 a mile south of Jefferson.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Midwest Ambulance based out of Sioux City was southbound on I-29 around 3:30am when the driver lost control.

The ambulance crossed both lanes, went across the median into the northbound lanes and struck the back end of the semi-truck and trailer.

The impact caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

A 29-year-old female passenger in the ambulance was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old male ambulance driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

The 62-year-old male driver of the semi-truck also was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

He was not hospitalized.

The accident closed Interstate 29 in that area for about eight hours, opening again at 11:20 a.m.

The state patrol has not released the names of those involved.