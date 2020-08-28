THERAPY DOG IS 185TH AIR GUARD’S NEWEST RECRUIT

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has a new recruit who will potentially have the weight of someone’s world on him.

Lincoln is a 10 weeks old English Cream Golden Retriever puppy that is a therapy dog in training at the base.

Lt. Colonel Steve Peters is the 185th Air Refueling Wing chaplain and Lincoln’s caretaker:

Peters said Lincoln started training for his career the day he was born:

Peters says the calming presence of a dog like Lincoln can put people at ease and make it easier for caregivers to address spiritual, mental and physical health issues:

Lincoln’s arrival is just in time for the military’s observation of National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The September training weekend is when most 185th unit members will get their first opportunity to meet the new recruit.

Photo & help from Master Sgt. Vince De Groot