SPENCER MAN CHARGED IN VANDALISM OF BUILDINGS & VEHICLES

A Spencer, Iowa man is in custody, charged with vandalizing City Hall and vehicles parked there.

41 year-old Jeremy Starkson is charged with 2nd and 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, 2 counts of Criminal Trespass and Harassment of a Police Officer or Public Official.

Police found discovered multiple cars and garage doors were spray painted with graffiti Wednesday at Spencer City Hall and a nearby residence.

An investigation led to Starkson as the suspect and he was arrested at his residence where a search warrant led to the discovery of items related to the vandalism.

Damage to Spencer City Hall vehicles was estimated at approximately $1200 and the damage to the residence was approximately $2500.

Starkson was booked into the Clay County Jail.