PATE TO OFFER NEW DROPBOX GUIDANCE TO COUNTY AUDITORS

Iowa’s top election official says his office will give county auditors new information to clear up confusion about where drop boxes for absentee ballots may be placed:

Secretary of State Paul Pate says drop boxes for absentee ballots must be on county-owned property and cannot be spread around a community.

Pate says the issue was raised after complaints about unattended drop boxes in places like parking lots and grocery stores.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says this has given county election officials heartburn and reducing the number of drop box locations is going to be a big issue in some counties.

Fitzgerald and Pate made their comments during taping of the “Iowa Press” program that airs Friday night on Iowa P-B-S.