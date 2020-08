METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 28

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH LISTS 18 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 AS OF 9AM FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 10 PERCENT. (4031 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES)

THERE HAS BEEN ONE NEW CORONAVIRUS RELATED DEATH REPORTED THIS WEEK TO BRING THE TOTAL DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY TO 55.

TWENTY PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID-19.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 14 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (682 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE (106 TOTAL).

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 ON FRIDAY OUT OF 58 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7539).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED FIVE NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS WITH 32 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES 249)