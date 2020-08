COVID PHASE 3 MEASURES FOR MOST NEBRASKA COUNTIES EXTENDED

The state of Nebraska is extending coronavirus pandemic Phase 3 directed health measures for 66 counties.

The original date was August 31st, but the extension is to September 13th.

That includes Dakota, Wayne, Thurston and most nearby northeast Nebraska counties as well as the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

On that new September 13th date, the 66 counties currently under Phase 3, will jump to the least-restrictive Phase 4.

Antelope, Holt, Pierce and Knox counties are already under phase 4.