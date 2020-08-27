SIOUX CITY DEDICATES NEW PICKLEBALL COURTS IN RIVERSIDE PARK

Pickleball is one of the country’s fastest-growing sports and Sioux City has a new outdoor facility for people to join in the fun of the game.

City Parks Director Matt Salvatore took part in the dedication Thursday of the eight new pickleball courts next to the Family Aquatic Center in Riverside Park:

There’s already been a Siouxland Pickleball Association formed with 75 members to play the game which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on a small court with a slightly modified tennis net:

Randy Hansen has played the game for around two years, which takes a paddle and a plastic ball with holes:

The Riverside Park project also includes two resurfaced tennis courts, new nets and fencing.

The pickleball and tennis courts are free and open for public use from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.