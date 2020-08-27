REYNOLDS CLOSES DOWN BARS IN COUNTIES WITH IOWA’S MAJOR UNIVERSITIES

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six Iowa counties to close at 5 p.m. today (Thursday) after a surge in Covid cases among young adults there.

The counties are home to the state’s biggest universities and include Johnson, Story, Linn, Black Hawk, Polk and Dallas Counties;

The governor says the stats are even more alarming for the counties where college students have returned for classes at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Reynolds says while young adults are less likely to become seriously ill if they contract Covid, they can spread it to others.

There’s concern the virus is now so prevalent in those six counties it may lead to overloaded hospitals, outbreaks at nursing homes and workforce shortages.