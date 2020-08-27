PROTOCOLS IN PLACE FOR ANNUAL EAST-HEELAN FOOTBALL GAME

Bishop Heelan High School will host its long time city rival Sioux City East at Memorial Field Friday night.

The game traditionally draws several thousand fans, and Heelan Athletic Director Anthony Elias says some new protocols will be in place to limit the number of people who will attend and provide a safe game experience:

Visiting teams will also be allowed 4 fans per player and coach on the roster at varsity football games and East students will need to show their i.d. cards.

Face coverings are required for all fans at Memorial Field.

Elias says the bleachers will not have restrictions but fans are asked to social distance:

Elias says a lot of people are looking forward to finally attending a big game in person again:

Fans who don’t feel comfortable attending may listen to the game on the radio or subscribe to watch the games live on video through nfhsnetwork.com and type in Bishop Heelan.