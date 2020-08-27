ERNST SPEAKS AT GOP NATIONAL CONVENTION

U-S Senator Joni Ernst praised the president for his response to the derecho storm that ravaged Iowa two weeks ago.

The Iowa Republican was one of the speakers at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night and denounced the lack of national media coverage of the storm damage:

Ernst also spoke about President Trump’s trade deal with Japan, the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, plus the administration’s decision to allow the year round sale of fuel blended with 15 per cent ethanol:

She also spoke of her military service.

Ernst is running for a second term after becoming the first female combat veteran to serve in the U-S Senate.