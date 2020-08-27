DROP BOXES BECOME LATEST IOWA ELECTION BALLOT CONTROVERSY

The use of drop boxes for absentee ballots in the state of Iowa is the latest election related thing to be disputed.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has told counties not to set up the drop boxes, even though the use of those boxes wasn’t challenged in previous elections.

Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill has had a drop box on the north side of the courthouse in use for some time now and says it will remain there for the time being:

Gill says he already had planned to use a second drop box for the upcoming November election:

Gill says he will talk to the county attorney to see what legal options are available in the use of the drop boxes:

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller had placed three drop boxes at grocery stores and says his county is using its home rule authority to do so.

A spokesman for the Secretary of State says there were complaints about the unsupervised and unsecured drop boxes next to trash cans at a grocery store and that’s why the office is issuing legal advice to all of the auditors.