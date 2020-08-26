SALVATION ARMY TO HOST DRIVE UP FRIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION

The Salvation Army of Siouxland will hold a drive-up meat-and-poultry distribution this coming Friday morning.

Captain Chris Clarke says it will take place outside of the local office at 1415 Villa Avenue:

Clarke says volunteers will place two 20-pound boxes of food into each vehicle and no I.D. will be required:

There’a also a need for a few more volunteers to help with the distribution:

People interested in volunteering can call the Corps at (712) 255-8836 to sign up or to get more information.

A total of 250 boxes will be available and the distribution will continue until all the boxes are gone.