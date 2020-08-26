REYNOLDS SPEAKS AT REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the president “had Iowa’s back” very quickly after the derecho storm did extensive damage in more than two dozen counties earlier this month.

Reynolds spoke at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

President Trump approved the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration within 24 hours.

Reynolds praised the president and vice president for other actions she says have helped Iowans:

U-S Senator Joni Ernst is to speak at the R-N-C tonight.