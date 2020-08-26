NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR STATE GAMING PETITION ARGUMENTS

Nebraska’s Secretary of State has rejected three petitions that would have placed gambling initiatives on the November ballot in that state.

Secretary Robert Evnen says each of the three petitions relating to Games of Chance failed to comply with the single subject rule in the Nebraska Constitution and are confusing.

The initiative petitions include a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling at racetracks, along with two proposed laws that would regulate and tax casino gaming.

Keep the Money in Nebraska, Ho-Chunk, Inc., the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association and Omaha Exposition & Racing, are the sponsors of the three gambling initiatives.

Lance Morgan, C-E-O of Ho-Chunk, suggests the rejection is politically motivated:

Evnen says he will not place the measures on the November 2020 General Election Ballot unless the courts order otherwise.

Morgan says the Nebraska Supreme Court will review the case with oral arguments to be presented next week:

Three people wrote letters to Evnen objecting to the initiatives.

Morgan says that should not carry the same weight as the number of people who signed the pro-gaming petitions;

Morgan says the Secretary of State has created an artificial crisis by rejecting the initiatives so close to the election:

The Secretary is required by statute to certify the November ballot by September 11th.